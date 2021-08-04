STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brendan Fraser boards cast of Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Based on David Grann's 2017 bestseller, the film is set in 1920s Oklahoma, and centres on the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one.

Canadian-American actor Brendon Fraser.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Brendan Fraser is the latest Hollywood star to join the cast of Martin Scorsese's much-awaited movie "Killers of the Flower Moon".

Fraser, known for headlining the "The Mummy" movie series in the 2000s, joins Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone in the film.

Scorcese is directing the feature film from a script written by Eric Roth, according to Deadline.

Based on David Grann's 2017 bestseller, the film is set in 1920s Oklahoma, and centres on the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land.

As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case to uncover a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in US history.

In the movie, Fraser will reportedly essay the role of lawyer WS Hamilton.

Scorsese is producing the project for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment, alongside Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions.

Besides "Killers of the Flower Moon", Fraser has also boarded the cast of comedy "Brothers" from director Max Barkabow of "Palm Springs" fame.

He will star alongside Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and Glenn Close in the movie, which has a script by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen.

Brolin and Dinklage are producing the feature film along with Mad Chance's Andrew Lazar.

Fraser was most recently seen in "No Sudden Move", the crime thriller that Steven Soderbergh directed for HBO Max.

The actor will next feature in "The Whale", being directed by critically-acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky.

