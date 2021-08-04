STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Child actor Lexi Perkel to headline Nicholas Ma’s indie film 'Mabel'

'Mabel' centres around Callie (Lexi Perkel), whose only friends are the plants and trees that surround her home. 

Published: 04th August 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Nicholas Ma's 'Mabel' will feature debutant child actor Lexi Perkel in the lead.

Nicholas Ma's 'Mabel' will feature debutant child actor Lexi Perkel in the lead. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

It was reported earlier that an indie film titled Mabel is in development, with actors Judy Greer and Christine Ko attached to star. Now, the project seems to have found its lead in debutant child actor Lexi Perkel.

Mabel is directed by Nicholas Ma, who also wrote the script along with Joy Goodwin. The film centres around Callie (Perkel), whose only friends are the plants and trees that surround her home. Her dad’s job forces the family to move to a sterile subdivision, where she finds herself utterly isolated. 

There, her only best friend is a potted plant named Mabel. To Callie, Mabel is a peer, a fellow being, may be overlooked or unseen, but still very much alive. As reported earlier, Greer is set to play a character called Mrs G, while Ko will portray Callie’s youthful mother, Angela.

Mabel marks Perkel’s feature film debut. The actor has appeared in AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere and on TBS’s late-night talk show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Mabel is produced by Helen Estabrook, Luca Borghesde and Ben Howe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lexi Perkel Nicholas Ma Mabel film Dispatches From Elsewhere Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp