Xolo Mariduena in talks for DC’s Blue Beetle

The film will narrate the story of a Mexican-American teenager named Jaime Reyes, who gets his powers from a mysterious scarab that binds to his spine providing him with a powerful suit.

Published: 04th August 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Xolo Mariduena.

Xolo Mariduena. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Xolo Mariduena, who rose to fame for playing Miguel Diaz in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, is being considered for the lead role in Blue Beetle for HBO Max and Warner Bros.

Angel Manuel Soto will be directing the film which features the first DC Latino superhero. He is famous for helming the 2020’s Charm City Kings and 2015’s La Granja. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who penned Miss Bala and the upcoming Scarface reboot, has written the script for Blue Beetle.

The film will narrate the story of a Mexican-American teenager named Jaime Reyes, who gets his powers from a mysterious scarab that binds to his spine providing him with a powerful suit of blue alien armour that also equips him with weapons and wings. John Rickard is producing the film for HBO Max. The makers are planning to start production in early 2022.

