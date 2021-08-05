STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ashton Kutcher cast opposite Reese Witherspoon in Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'

The movie is about two best friends living on opposite coasts, who swap houses for one life-changing week.

Published: 05th August 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher (FIle Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Ashton Kutcher just signed up for his first rom-com film in 10 years.

As per People magazine, the 43-year-old actor has been cast alongside Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Netflix film 'Your Place or Mine'. The movie is about two best friends living on opposite coasts, who swap houses for one life-changing week.

Kutcher is most known for his leading man roles in romantic comedies like 'No Strings Attached', 'What Happens in Vegas', 'A Lot Like Love' and 'Just Married'.

His last turn in the genre was the star-studded 2011 Garry Marshall ensemble feature 'New Year's Eve', starring opposite Lea Michele. He's since come off a four-season run of his Netflix series 'The Ranch', which aired its finale last January.

Aline Brosh McKenna wrote the screenplay and will make her feature directorial debut with the film. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are co-producing under the actor's Hello Sunshine banner, alongside Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan's Aggregate Films and their first-look deal with Netflix. McKenna will also produce through Lean Machine.

The casting announcement comes one day after Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine sold for USD 900 million to Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, with the backing of private equity firm Blackstone. She and CEO Sarah Harden will continue to run the company and remain equity holders while joining the board of the new company.

In addition to producing 'Big Little Lies', 'The Morning Show' and 'Little Fires Everywhere' through the banner, they're currently working on 'Where the Crawdad's Sing' and 'Legally Blonde 3', from a screenplay by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

"Today, we're taking a huge step forward by partnering with Blackstone, which will enable us to tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about women's lives globally," Witherspoon said of the deal.

"I couldn't be more excited about what this means for our future. I am committed to continuing to create opportunity for filmmakers, authors and creators of all backgrounds and experiences to tell their stories in their own way, and to reach more audiences who will see that their stories matter," she added.

The Academy Award winner has starred in several of her Hello Sunshine titles, and she's previously served memorable performances in 'Wild', 'Walk the Line', 'Legally Blonde' and 'Cruel Intentions'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashton kutcher reese witherspoon netflix movie your place of mine
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp