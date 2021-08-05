STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Mike Colter joins Gerard Butler in 'The Plane'

"The Plane" stars Butler as Brodie Torrance, who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates.

Published: 05th August 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Scottish actor Gerard Butler.

Scottish actor Gerard Butler. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Luke Cage" star Mike Colter has boarded the cast of "The Plane", a thriller headlined by Gerard Butler.

The Lionsgate project, expected to begin production later this month in Puerto Rico, will be directed by Jean-Francois Richet.

"The Plane" stars Butler as Brodie Torrance, who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates who want to take the plane and its passengers hostage.

As the world searches for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe until help arrives.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Colter will play Louis Gaspare, a cool-headed, former military man being extradited to Canada on charges of homicide when the plane crash lands on a dangerous remote island.

"Mike is an exciting addition to the film.

Anyone familiar with his work knows he is a charismatic talent and a formidable force and we're thrilled to have him board The Plane," Richet said.

The film is based on a book by spy novelist Charles Cumming, who has penned the script along with JP Davis and Matt Cook.

Butler is also producing "The Plane" along with his work partner Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner.

Veteran filmmaker Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are also attached as producers on the film via their Di Bonaventura Pictures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gerard Butler Mike Colter The Plane movie Lionsgate Luke Cage
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp