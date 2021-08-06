STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott join Yellowstone prequel 

The Yellowstone series is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

Published: 06th August 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Sam Elliott

Hollywood actor Sam Elliott (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actors Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill have been roped in to star in 1883, the prequel to the hit drama series Yellowstone. The series will follow the Dutton family who set out on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. The series is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

Faith Hill,Tim McGraw,Sam Elliott

Elliott will play a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy character named Shea Brennan. Carrying the immense sadness from his past, he has to shoulder the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the respective patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family. Other cast members are yet to be announced.

1883 is produced by 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari. Meanwhile, the fourth season of Yellowstone is set for a premiere in November this year.

Academy award-nominated actor Elliott is best known for film credits like A Star Is Born, The Big Lebowski, Tombstone, Road House and The Contender. On television, his credits include Justified, Parks & Recreation, and The Ranch. McGraw is a Grammy-winning singer, author, and actor. His acting credits include Friday Night Lights and The Blind Side. Hill is a five-time Grammy-winning artist who has performed twice at both the Super Bowl and the Academy Awards. She most recently starred in Dixieland.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sam Elliott Tim McGraw Faith Hill Yellowstone series
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp