'Hunger Games' prequel to enter production in 2022

By Express News Service

The shooting of the Hunger Games prequel film is set to commence in the first half of 2022, reports say. The film will be an adaptation of Suzzan Collins’ book, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and will tell the story of Coriolanus Snow prior to the events of the Hunger Games films, by when he becomes the oppressive president of Panem.

The development was recently confirmed by Joe Drake, the chairman of Lionsgate, the studio behind the prequel. According to reports, the prequel is currently in pre-production, with the team aiming for an early 2024 release date. Moreover, Francis Lawrence, who directed the three Hunger Games films, will be returning to wield the megaphone, while Michael Arndt, who won an Oscar for Little Miss Sunshine will be adapting the book to screen. Also returning to the prequel are Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson to serve as producers.