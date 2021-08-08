STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Lynyrd Skynyrd member Rickey Medlocke tests positive for COVID-19

News of Rickey Medlocke's COVID-19 diagnosis comes weeks after fellow guitarist Gary Rossington, 69, who has been playing with the band since its earliest days in Florida, underwent surgery.

Published: 08th August 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Longtime Lynyrd Skynyrd member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19.

Longtime Lynyrd Skynyrd member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The upcoming shows of Lynyrd Skynyrd have been cancelled after one of the band members, Rickey Medlocke tested positive for coronavirus.

As per Fox News, the musical band has scrapped its four shows due to Rickey's ill health.

Confirming the news, a manager for the classic Southern rock band issued a statement that read, "due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows in Canton, OH, Jackson, MI, Atlanta, GA and Cullman, AL. Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19."

"Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition," the manager added.

The show scheduled for August 13 in Atlanta, Georgia, has been rescheduled to October 23.

News of Medlocke's COVID-19 diagnosis comes weeks after fellow guitarist Gary Rossington, 69, who has been playing with the band since its earliest days in Florida, underwent an emergency heart procedure. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lynyrd Skynyrd Rickey Medlocke Lynyrd Skynyrd Covid 19 Lynyrd Skynyrd shows
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp