Dababy removes his apology over homophobic remarks from Instagram account

American rapper Dababy was recently at the receiving end of public criticism for making homophobic comments during his appearance at Rolling Loud.

Published: 09th August 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 11:48 AM

DaBaby attends the world premiere of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' in New York on July 15, 2021.

DaBaby attends the world premiere of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' in New York on July 15, 2021. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The controversy related to rapper Dababy's homophobic remarks is not ending anytime soon. He is now facing backlash for allegedly removing his apology note from his Instagram account.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Dababy deleted the apology he posted on Instagram following homophobic remarks he made at a music festival two weeks ago. However, his apology note on Twitter is still there.

For the unversed, during his appearance at Rolling Loud, he asked fans who "didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS" and men who "ain't sucking d-- in the parking lot" to "put your cellphone lighter up."

The comments quickly sparked backlash on social media, and Dababy was dropped from several music festivals.

"Anybody who done ever been affected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," DaBaby had posted on Twitter while apologising.

In his Instagram apology, which's different from the apology note he had posted on Twitter, Dababy had acknowledged that he "needed education" and guidance.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was an education on these topics and guidance - has been challenging," DaBaby wrote in the now-deleted post.

Recently, he also came under fire from Megan Thee Stallion, following his collaboration with Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her in the feet last summer.

