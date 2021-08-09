Melissa wraps shooting for Supergirl season six 

By Express News Service

Actor Melissa Benoist has finished shooting for the sixth and final season of her CW series Supergirl.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with fellow casts members Chyler Leigh and David Harewood as she bid farewell to the fans of the superhero series.

“Thank you for an incredible 6 years. The cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week. That’s a wrap on Supergirl,” Benoist wrote in the caption.

Based on the DC Comics character Supergirl, the Melissa Benoist-led series started airing on CBS in 2015 before moving to The CW from the second season.