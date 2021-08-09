Melissa wraps shooting for Supergirl season six
Based on the DC Comics character Supergirl, the Melissa Benoist-led series started airing on CBS in 2015 before moving to The CW from the second season.
Published: 09th August 2021 09:05 AM | Last Updated: 09th August 2021 09:05 AM | A+A A-
Actor Melissa Benoist has finished shooting for the sixth and final season of her CW series Supergirl.
The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with fellow casts members Chyler Leigh and David Harewood as she bid farewell to the fans of the superhero series.
“Thank you for an incredible 6 years. The cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week. That’s a wrap on Supergirl,” Benoist wrote in the caption.
Based on the DC Comics character Supergirl, the Melissa Benoist-led series started airing on CBS in 2015 before moving to The CW from the second season.