STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Never Have I ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan second person of South Asian descent on Teen Vogue cover

Versha Sharma, who is the editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue described Maitreyi as a rising star on her post on Instagram.

Published: 09th August 2021 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

'Never Have I Ever' breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

'Never Have I Ever' breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is the second person of South Asian descent to grace the cover of the popular Teen Vogue magazine solo.

Versha Sharma, who is the editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue described Maitreyi as a rising star on her post on Instagram.

Sharma, who is the first South Asian American Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue, wrote alongside the cover: "My first cover for @teenvogue is here and I could not be happier that it's @maitreyiramakrishnan, rising star and hilarious talent, looking extra fashionable, surrounded by books. It's classic brown girl vibes + back to school all in one."

"The features by@aaminasdfghjkl and photos by@heathersten are so fantastic. link in bio to see it all + my letter (partially to you, partially to my younger self) about why it means so much to me to choose a cover star like Maitreyi - a brown girl allowing so many of us to see ourselves portrayed in a way that is exactly how we grew up. (finally!) and that's all possible thanks to@mindykaling, too!" Sharma added.

ALSO READ | We need more representation, there's a market for it: 'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

A post from a New York-based media portal The Juggernaut, wrote on the photo-sharing website: "At 19 years old, @maitreyiramakrishnan has made history as only the second person of South Asian descent to grace the cover of @teenvogue solo."

With Maitreyi, Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani leading the cast, 'Never Have I Ever' is a coming-of-age story that examines Indian culture against an American backdrop.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Teen Vogue Never Have I Ever
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp