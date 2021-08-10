Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody  slated for August 13 release

By Express News Service

Universal Pictures has announced that Bob Odenkirk’s much-awaited action-thriller Nobody will hit theatres in India this week on Friday.Written by John Wick writer Derek Kolstad, Nobody is directed by Ilya Naishuller.It revolves around a bystander named Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk), who when two thieves break into his suburban home one night, declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), seems to pull only further away.

The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (played by Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov) — and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a ‘Nobody’ again.

Nobody also features Christopher Lloyd and Connie Nielsen and Christopher Llyod in key roles. The film will release in English and Hindi on August 13. Meanwhile, Odenkirk is recovering from a heart attack he suffered last month on the sets of Better Call Saul. The actor tweeted a recovery update day before yesterday, writing “I am doing great. I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”