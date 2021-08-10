STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams in 'Wednesday' series 

"Wednesday" is described as a coming-of-age comedy, written by "Smallville" creators Al Gough and Miles Millar.

Published: 10th August 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has been tapped to play the role of Morticia Addams, the matriarch of the Addams Family, in the Netflix series "Wednesday".

The show marks the small screen directorial debut for Tim Burton, known for "Beetlejuice", "Edward Scissorhands", and "Alice in Wonderland".

Zeta-Jones joins Luis Guzman who will appear as Gomez Addams and Jenna Ortega, who takes on the titular character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Wednesday" is described as a coming-of-age comedy, written by "Smallville" creators Al Gough and Miles Millar.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

That's where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships.

Actors who have previously played Morticia Addams include the likes of Anjelica Huston, Charlize Theron, Daryl Hannah and Carolyn Jones.

Besides direction, Burton also executive produces with Gough and Millar, who will serve as showrunners on the series.

TV writer-producer Kayla Alpert, former MGM TV President Steve Stark, as well as several producers associated with "The Addams Family" IP: Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman.

"Wednesday" is produced by MGM Television, which controls the underlying rights to the IP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Catherine Zeta Jones Morticia Addams Netflix series Wednesday
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp