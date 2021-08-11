STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Briana Middleton boards Julianne Moore’s 'Sharper'

Middleton was earlier announced as the female lead in the Beauty and the Beast prequel series.

Published: 11th August 2021 09:23 AM

Briana Middleton

By Express News Service

Apple Studios’ con-artist feature Sharper has added Briana Middleton as a lead character. She will join actors Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, and Justice Smith in the lead.

Sharper revolves around a con artist, played by Moore, set in the world of Manhattan’s billionaire society. Middleton will play Sandra, a young woman who finds herself in over her head when she enters the complex world of con artists.

Emmy and BAFTA Award-nominated filmmaker Benjamin Caron, who is famous for working in The Crown and Sherlock, will helm this project. The feature has a script written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka.

Moore is producing the film alongside Bart Freundlich, Gatewood, Tanaka and Erik Feig and Jessica Switch of Picturestart. Julia Hammer of Picturestart will serve as an executive producer.

Middleton was earlier announced as the female lead in the Beauty and the Beast prequel series. She will make her feature film debut in the upcoming George Clooney-directed adaptation of The Tender Bar. She also recently completed shooting the lead in The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy.

Meanwhile, Williams is set to star in the upcoming film Marked Man and is currently filming Secret Headquarters. The actor is best known for his roles on titles like Grey’s Anatomy, The Cabin in the Woods, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Band Aid, and Selah and the Spades.
 

