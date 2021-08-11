STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Emmy Awards to be held outdoors at L.A. Live's Event Deck near usual venue

The Television Academy announced on Tuesday that it will opt for an 'indoor/outdoor' model held at L.A. Live's Event Deck, directly behind the Microsoft Theater.

Published: 11th August 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

An Emmy Awards logo is pictured in Los Angeles

An Emmy Awards logo is pictured in Los Angeles. (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A year after the Emmy Awards were held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will now be held in person, albeit, not in the Microsoft Theater, where it usually takes place.

The Television Academy announced on Tuesday that it will opt for an "indoor/outdoor" model held at L.A. Live's Event Deck, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. The organisation said that the space will better provide opportunities for "socially distanced audience seating."

As per Variety, the organisation said that the Emmy ceremonies, both Primetime and Creative Arts, will be held on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, next to the Microsoft Theater -- marking the second year in a row that the Emmys were not actually held inside the Microsoft.

In addition to the new venue, the Academy said that it is limiting its number of guests, despite having already mailed out invitations.

"Following discussions with health and safety experts for Los Angeles County and the Emmy ceremonies, the Television Academy has concluded that we must further limit the number of nominees attending the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 11 and 12 as well as the 73rd Emmys on Sept. 19," the Academy said in a statement obtained by Variety.

"Although invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination," the statement detailed.

"Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards. We recommend those on nominated teams coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets before they RSVP," the statement continued.

"In addition, the Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies, including the Creative Arts, on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. This will provide an opportunity to utilize an "indoor/outdoor" setting and more socially distanced audience seating," the statement added.

"The health and safety of our nominees is of paramount importance. Conversations are ongoing, and we will provide further information as it is available. The Television Academy appreciates everyone's understanding as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 delta variant," it concluded.

As per People magazine, the announcement comes just days after the Academy announced that the number of people allowed on the red carpet will be "very limited" out of an "abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media."

Much of the US has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

As the summer months wane and fall approaches, public health experts fear that cases will only continue to rise, partially because of increased testing when students return to schools and universities. Meanwhile, the 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air live on September 19 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmy Awards Microsoft Theater LA Live Television Academy Emmy Awards venue
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp