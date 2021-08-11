STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'How I Met Your Mother' spin-off adds Suraj Sharma, Francia Raisa, Tien Tran to cast ​

'How I Met Your Father' will see Hillary Duff star as Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor/ Bob Saget's Ted Mosby did in the original.

Published: 11th August 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Hillary Duff is set to headline 'How I Met Your Father'.

Hillary Duff is set to headline 'How I Met Your Father'. (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Life of Pi" star Suraj Sharma, "Grown-ish" star Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley of "Versailles" fame, and Tien Tran, best known for "Space Force", have signed on to feature in "How I Met Your Father", a spin-off to the Emmy-winning sitcom "How I Met Your Mother".

"Younger" star Hilary Duff headlines the show that has received a straight-to-series order from Hulu, reported Deadline.

The upcoming series will see Duff star as Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor/ Bob Saget's Ted Mosby did in the original.

Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the story of "How I Met Your Father" starts in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out their identities, aspirations and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps.

The quartet also joins Chris Lowell, who plays the smart and cynical Jesse, who is an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom.

Raisa will play Valentina, Sophie's (Duff) roommate and friend who is an aspiring stylist, and Ainsley plays Charlie, an aspiring model who fell in love with Valentina at London Fashion Week and followed her to New York.

Tran is Ellen, Jesse's adopted sister, who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife.

Sharma portrays Sid, Jesse's best friend and roommate.

He's a new bar owner and plays the optimist to Jesse's cynicism.

Duff also produces the series, which will use a multi- and single-camera approach similar to its predecessor.

"How I Met Your Mother" creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas executive produce "How I Met Your Father", which comes from 20th Television.

Adam Londy serves as co-executive producer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
How I Met Your Father How I met your mother Hillary duff Ted Mosby Suraj Sharma Francia Raisa Tien Tran
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp