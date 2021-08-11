John Wick: Chapter 4 adds Clancy Brown

By Express News Service

With the shooting of John Wick: Chapter 4 currently underway, the latest is that actor Clancy Brown has boarded the Keanu Reeves-starrer.

The actor will join the previously announced cast that includes Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick and Shamier Anderson.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch and directed by Chad Stahelski. The film is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski and executive produced by Reeves and Louise Rosner.

The film is currently shooting in France, Germany, and Japan. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 27, 2022. Brown was recently seen in Promising Young Woman and Thor: Ragnarok.

He will soon be seen in the Dexter revival series Dexter New Blood, and in the feature film Last Looks. His other feature credits include Highlander, Starship Troopers, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension.

