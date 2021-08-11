Tom Hanks' son Chet faces backlash over his anti-COVID vaccine video
Chet took to his Instagram account and posted a video, wherein he shared that he's tired of wearing masks during the pandemic and even told fans to get over 'COVID-19'.
WASHINGTON: Celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet is being criticised for his rant against the COVID-19 vaccine. On August 9, Chet took to his Instagram account and posted a video, wherein he shared that he's tired of wearing masks during the pandemic and even told fans to get over "COVID-19".