Chloe Bennet leaves the CW live-action reboot of Powerpuff Girls

The new series follows the young superheroes into their twenties, as they eventually start to resent the loss of their childhood to crime-fighting.

Published: 12th August 2021 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

'Agents of SHIELD' star Chloe Bennet

'Agents of SHIELD' star Chloe Bennet (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Chloe Bennet, one of the leads of CW’s live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls has dropped out of the project. Currently titled Powerpuff, the series was announced back in August 2020, with Heather Regnier and Academy Award-winner Diablo Cody as writers. The series is based on the 1998 cartoon of the same name, which follows three girls: Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, who became superheroes after their father, Professor Drake Utonium, created them accidentally in a lab. 

The new series follows the young superheroes into their twenties, as they eventually start to resent the loss of their childhood to crime-fighting. Bennet was roped in to play Blossom, the unofficial leader of the Powerpuff Girls. Her signature color is pink and is the most stable one of the group. In the pilot, she is portrayed as a perfectionist who holds several advanced degrees, but is suffering from childhood trauma and wants to become a leader again.

Unfortunately, since the pilot needs to be reworked and reshot, Bennet had to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. The new casting of Blossom will take time and it may take longer for Powerpuff to premiere on the CW. Right now, there is no release date attached to the series.

