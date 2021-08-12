STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Chloe Zhao blown away by Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune'

Dennis Villeneuve wants the film to be experienced in theatres and had criticised Warner Bros' decision to release the film both theatrically as well as on their streaming platform.

Published: 12th August 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Zendaya in Denis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction film, Dune.

Zendaya in Denis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction film, Dune. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao has seen an early theatrical screening of Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated "Dune" adaptation and says she's "blown away by the experience".

Calling the film, which is set to have its world premiere on September 3 at the Venice Film Festival, "incredible" and "cinematic", the "Nomadland" director hopes that people get to experience it in a theatre.

According to IndieWire, Zhao revealed she had just come from an early screening of Villeneuve's science-fiction epic during an interview for the September 2021 issue of Sight & Sound magazine.

Zhao spoke enthusiastically about the film while replying to a question about the future of the cinematic medium.

"I'm both really hopeful and also really terrified so it varies every day," the director said while referencing "Dune".

"It gives me hope that a filmmaker like Denis is able to really harness his vision and put together something that's so incredible, so cinematic," Zhao told the magazine. "I'm just blown away by the experience I had in that room. But I'm terrified about how many people are or aren't going to have that experience like I did, in a theatre, and what that means for the future."

Warner Bros. is set to release 'Dune' in theatres on October 22, and it will be available to stream starting the same day on HBO Max.

Like Zhao, Villeneuve also wants the film to be experienced in theatres and had criticised Warner Bros' decision to release the film both theatrically as well as on their streaming platform.

"There is absolutely no love for cinema, nor for the audience here," Villeneuve said in his essay in December last year.

"Streaming can produce great content, but not movies of 'Dune's' scope and scale. Warner Bros.' decision means 'Dune' won't have the chance to perform financially in order to be viable and piracy will ultimately triumph. Warner Bros. might just have killed the 'Dune' franchise. This one is for the fans. AT&T's John Stankey said that the streaming horse left the barn. In truth, the horse left the barn for the slaughterhouse," the director said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chloe Zhao Dennis Villeneuve Dune film Zendaya Timothee Chalamet Venice Film Festival Nomadland HBO Max
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp