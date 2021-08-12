Documentary on NBA star Stephen Curry in the works

By Express News Service

A documentary of NBA star Stephen Curry titled Underrated is in development. The documentary will depict the Golden State Warriors All-Star’s rise to prominence in college, where he first became a national figure guiding underdog Davidson Wildcats to the Elite 8 in the 2007-08 NCAA Tournament.

Set to be directed by Pete Nicks, the film will be produced by Nicks alongside filmmaker Ryan Coogler for Proximity Media.

Curry and Erick Peyton will also produce. Curry, the son of former NBA player Dell Curry, led Davidson Wildcats on its NCAA run when was a sophomore. He returned for his junior year and became a consensus All-American. He was drafted by Golden State in 2009 and has won three NBA titles, as well as two NBA Player of the Year Honors. Director Nicks’ Homeroom, the third and final film in his Bay Area trilogy, is set to be launched on Friday on Hulu.

