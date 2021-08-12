Rowan Blanchard & Auli’i Cravalho cast in director Sammi Cohen’s next 

By Express News Service

Actors Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho have been cast as the leads in Hulu’s upcoming queer romance teen movie directed by Sammi Cohen. The untitled film will be produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph.

The two actors will play high schoolers who fall in love after meeting on the track team. Blanchard as been cast as Paige, an ambitious artist who is forced to join the track team. The team is led by her longtime crush, but she unexpectedly falls for one of her teammates.

Cravalho has been cast as AJ, a track star who struggles to outgrow her twin sister’s shadow. Blanchard, who has starred in The Goldbergs and Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time is probably best known for her role as Riley Matthews in Disney’s spin-off Girl Meets World.

