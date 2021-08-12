Yahya Abdul-Mateen II says he was starstruck by Keanu Reeves on 'Matrix 4'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is one of the fresh faces to join the cast of the fourth "Matrix" film, says he was starstruck on set when Keanu Reeves arrived for their first scene together.

Reeves is returning as Neo in the Lana Wachowaski-directed film, which is also bringing Carrie-Anne Moss's Trinity.

There are no details about the plot or Abdul-Mateen II's role in the movie, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"I remember Keanu and his first line. I looked up, and there was Keanu, and I said, "Oh s***, I'm really in 'The Matrix"'.

It was just Keanu in that voice.

"And the technology that Lana incorporated and the filmmaking, camera rigs that I've never seen before. It's so ambitious. It was really interesting to be making 'The Matrix 4' at a time when the world was so warped and when reality was so distorted."

It could creep in a little bit if you let it.

Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Max Riemelt and Christina Ricci have also joined the cast of the film while Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt are returning from the original trilogy.