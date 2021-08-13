'Conjuring' a gift that keeps giving: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga on reuniting for third part 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" lead stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Fermiga believe that the third movie in the hit horror franchise delivers a more personal story of "love" winning over evil.

Directed by Michael Chaves, the third installment in the James Wan-produced project marks Wilson and Farmiga's return as paranormal investigators Ed Warren and Lorraine Warren.

The duo has previously played the real-life couple in "The Conjuring" (2013) and "The Conjuring 2" (2016).

Farmiga, best known for starring in Hollywood films "The Departed", "The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas" and "The Front Runner", said "The Devil Made Me Do It" dives deeper into Lorraine's abilities as a paranormal investigator and explores her bond with Ed.

"I love this franchise and I'm grateful for it. I look forward to it time and time again as it's so much fun. I love who I work with. I love what we're starting to explore, the depth of Lorraine's ability and her gifts," the actor said in a Zoom interview.

Wilson, 48, who sat down for the interview with Farmiga, said the franchise brings together the entire team and gives them the opportunity to explore something never-seen-before.

"It really has been the gift that keeps giving and we feel very fortunate to be able to come back and work with lovely co-stars and also this incredible team of artists and filmmakers and writers, directors and producers that all have the same focus, which is to go places that we did not go on the previous film," he added.

The first two films in the "Conjuring" franchise brought on-screen famous paranormal cases of Warrens -- the Perron family and Enfield poltergeist, while "The Devil Made Me Do It" revolves around the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a murder that took place in 1981 in Connecticut.

Wilson believes the reason for the success of the Warner Bros supernatural installment is that it can terrify people and make them believe in love at the same time.

"It's a really exciting journey because with all of this darkness in these horrible cases that we investigate, we also get to explore their (Warrens) boundless love and devotion and really create this ideal like marriage.

"It's nice to have a horror franchise that can both terrify you, and have people walking out of the theatre, feeling that love.

It's exciting to be on that side," he added.

Farmiga, 48, said these stories can strengthen one's belief in love and higher power.

"Love is probably the biggest component, and not only their love for each other but love for a higher power, love for the work that they did and people that they help."

Based on a story penned by Johnson-McGoldrick and Wan, "The Devil Made Me Do It" hit the Indian theatres on Friday.

The film also features actors Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook and Julian Hilliard.

While Wan is considered the brain behind the franchise and helmed the previous two films, he decided to step aside from the directing duties for the third movie by bringing in Chaves.

Wilson, the star of movies like "The Aquaman", "The A-Team" and "Insidious" franchise, said the best part about working with Chaves was that he never adhered to the cliches of the horror genre.

"He has the respect for the genre but does not cater to him (? or it).

He loves the franchise and wanted to push us in new directions and push the film so that's why I think he's a perfect choice for this contract movie which is set up in a more different tone than the other two films," he said.

Farmiga said she had a great time working with Chaves but the popularity of these movies has made it almost impossible for her and Wilson to collaborate on anything else.

"I think the only negative thing about this movie is that it has sabotaged us. I think we won't ever be able to do another movie together in a different capacity."

"Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" released in the US in June.