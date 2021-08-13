STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lil Rel Howery to star in Snoop Dogg production Bromates 

Actors Lil Rel Howery and Josh Brener have been roped in to headline a comedy feature titled Bromates, which is set to be executive produced by American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg.

By Express News Service

Actors Lil Rel Howery and Josh Brener have been roped in to headline a comedy feature titled Bromates, which is set to be executive produced by American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg. Hailing from writer and director Court Crandall, the film revolves around two best friends who break up with their girlfriends at the same time and decide to move in with each other. The film will also carry an underlying social message, promoting solar energy usage and responsible environmental stewardship.

Bromates also stars Taryn Manning, Marla Gibbs, Brendan Scannell, Asif Ali, Jessica Lowe, Flula Borg, Ken Davitan and Jamie Brewer.Christopher Kemper, who co-wrote the film, will also produce alongside Nicholas Tabarrok and Snoop Dogg.

Howery is best-known for starring in titles like Get Out, Fatherhood, and Judas and the Black Messiah. He will soon be seen alongside Ryan Reynold’s in Free Guy. Brener is known for starring in titles like Silicon Valley, The Big Bang Theory, and Modern Family among others. Bromates is slated for a release in 2022.

