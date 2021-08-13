STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Victoria Justice, Adam Demos to headline Stuart McDonald’s Netflix rom-com

Actors Victoria Justice and Adam Demos have been roped in to star in an untitled rom-com that is set to be directed by Stuart McDonald for Netflix.

Published: 13th August 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Adam Demos, Victoria Justice

By Express News Service

Actors Victoria Justice and Adam Demos have been roped in to star in an untitled rom-com that is set to be directed by Stuart McDonald for Netflix. Written by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, the feature will centre on a hard-driving executive of a Los Angeles-based wine company, who travels to an Australian sheep station to land a major client. She soon ends up working there as a ranch hand, sparking romance with a rugged local.

The film is produced by Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Deborah Glover, and Tracey Vieira. Tracey Robertson is executive producing with Nathan Mayfield, Elizabeth Hackett, Hilary Galanoy and Fernando Szew. The project will be shot at locations in Queensland, Australia. Notably, the Queensland Government will support the film’s production and post-production through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy. 

The film will now create around 120 jobs for people in Queensland. Justice broke out through her leading role in Victorius. Her other recent film and television credits include The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Summer Night, Bigger and Eye Candy. She will soon be seen in Netflix’s Afterlife of the Party. She recently wrapped production on the indie film California King. Demos was most recently seen as Brad Simon in Netflix’s Sex/Life. His television and film credits include UnREAL, Janet King, Falling Inn Love and Cooped Up.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Victoria Justice Adam Demos Stuart McDonald Netflix
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp