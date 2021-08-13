Victoria Justice, Adam Demos to headline Stuart McDonald’s Netflix rom-com

By Express News Service

Actors Victoria Justice and Adam Demos have been roped in to star in an untitled rom-com that is set to be directed by Stuart McDonald for Netflix. Written by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, the feature will centre on a hard-driving executive of a Los Angeles-based wine company, who travels to an Australian sheep station to land a major client. She soon ends up working there as a ranch hand, sparking romance with a rugged local.

The film is produced by Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Deborah Glover, and Tracey Vieira. Tracey Robertson is executive producing with Nathan Mayfield, Elizabeth Hackett, Hilary Galanoy and Fernando Szew. The project will be shot at locations in Queensland, Australia. Notably, the Queensland Government will support the film’s production and post-production through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

The film will now create around 120 jobs for people in Queensland. Justice broke out through her leading role in Victorius. Her other recent film and television credits include The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Summer Night, Bigger and Eye Candy. She will soon be seen in Netflix’s Afterlife of the Party. She recently wrapped production on the indie film California King. Demos was most recently seen as Brad Simon in Netflix’s Sex/Life. His television and film credits include UnREAL, Janet King, Falling Inn Love and Cooped Up.

