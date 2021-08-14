STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dua Lipa opens up about collaborating with Elton John, says it's an 'absolute honour'

The duo of Elton John and Dua Lipa released their single 'Cold Heart' (PNAU Remix), with an accompanying music video on Friday.

WASHINGTON: Elton John and Dua Lipa recently collaborated for the first time ever. The duo released their single 'Cold Heart' (PNAU Remix), with an accompanying music video on Friday.

Lipa opened up about working with the iconic singer and said that two "totally clicked" when they met virtually, reported People magazine.

"Elton is such an inspirational artist and also has the naughtiest sense of humour - a perfect combination. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to collaborate on this track with him," Lipa said.

"I loved being part of such a creative and joyous experience. Can't wait to hear it everywhere this summer," she continued.

The 'Benny and the Jets' singer said the last 18 months in quarantine were hard on him -- but being off the road meant he could "go back to his roots" as a session player. And having the opportunity to collaborate with Lipa was "incredible."

"She's given me so much energy. She's a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas," said Elton.

The 74-year-old singer added, "The energy she brought to 'Cold Heart' just blew my mind."

The song is based on four of John's classics: 'Kiss the Bride', 'Rocketman', 'Where's the Shoorah?' and 'Sacrifice', spliced together by PNAU, an Australian music trio. John worked with the electronic band in 2012 to produce 'Good Morning to the Night', a collaboration album between John and the trio.

The music video, created by animator and director Raman Djafari, follows animated versions of Elton and Lipa entering a euphoric world before separating as their planets drift apart. The video draws a parallel to the last year and a half in lockdown.

The duo was previously seen together when Elton appeared as a guest on Lipa's Studio 2054 live stream.

Lipa also performed at The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, which raised over USD 3 million for the foundation -- it was then that John reached out to Lipa to work on new music together remotely.

