Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt team up to produce biopic on Kate Warne

By Express News Service

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, who recently shared screenspace in Jungle Cruise, are teaming up once again. But this time they have joined hands to produce a film about pioneer female detective Kate Warne, in a film starring Blunt.

The film will be produced by Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, in co-production with Blunt’s Ledbury Productions and Kristina Sorensen Productions. Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to the film.



The yet-to-be-titled film, scripted by Charlie Bartlett writer Gustin Nash, will revolve around Warne’s life as the first woman to become a detective for the famous Pinkerton National Detective Agency.

There is no news on when Blunt’s Kate Warne film will hit the screens. Emily Blunt was recently seen in Quiet Place II, alongside her husband and director John Krasinski. She is currently awaiting the premiere of her Amazon Prime Video series The English, co-starring Chaske Spencer, Rafe Spall and Toby Jones.