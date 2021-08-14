STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sandra Bullock replaces Lady Gaga in 'Bullet Train'

'Bullet Train' follows a group of assassins who get on the same train, each tasked with a different mission.

Published: 14th August 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Sandra Bullock

Hollywood actor Sandra Bullock (File | AP)

By Express News Service

Sandra Bullock has replaced Lady Gaga in Brad Pitt’s upcoming action-thriller Bullet Train. It was reported last year that Lady Gaga would be playing a crucial role in the film. Bullet Train follows a group of assassins who get on the same train, each tasked with a different mission.

The delay in the production due to the pandemic has resulted in the clash of Lady Gaga’s call sheet as she is currently prepping for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, which began shooting in March in Italy. So she had to be replaced by Bullock, to play Maria Beetle, Pitt’s handler in the film, which is based on Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Maria Bītoru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bullet Train cast Lady Gaga Bullet Train Sandra Bullock Bullet Train Lady Gaga House of Gucci
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp