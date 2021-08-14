Sandra Bullock replaces Lady Gaga in 'Bullet Train'

By Express News Service

Sandra Bullock has replaced Lady Gaga in Brad Pitt’s upcoming action-thriller Bullet Train. It was reported last year that Lady Gaga would be playing a crucial role in the film. Bullet Train follows a group of assassins who get on the same train, each tasked with a different mission.

The delay in the production due to the pandemic has resulted in the clash of Lady Gaga’s call sheet as she is currently prepping for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, which began shooting in March in Italy. So she had to be replaced by Bullock, to play Maria Beetle, Pitt’s handler in the film, which is based on Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Maria Bītoru.