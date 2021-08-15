STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ryan Reynolds confirms Disney wants 'Free Guy' sequel 

The story centres on Guy (Reynolds), a bank teller who discovers that he's actually an NPC (non-player character) inside a brutal, open-world video game, subsequently deciding to become the hero.

Published: 15th August 2021 11:39 AM

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Disney Studios has given a go-ahead to the sequel of his latest release "Free Guy".

The action comedy film, directed by Shawn Levy, released in the US theatres on Friday and registered a USD 10.5 million debut.

The story centres on Guy (Reynolds), a bank teller who discovers that he's actually an NPC (non-player character) inside a brutal, open-world video game, subsequently deciding to become the hero of the story, by saving his friends from getting deleted by the game's creator.

Reynolds took to Twitter to share the update on the sequel.

Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel.

Woo hoo!! #irony. If it isn't called, 'Albuquerque Boiled Turkey' we've failed," the actor wrote.

20th Century retweeted Reynolds' post, while director Levy also shared it in a quote tweet, adding "Yuuuuuuuup." 

"Free Guy" is based on the script penned by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn.

Actors Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski, Hugh Jackman, Channing Tatum, Joe Keery, Tina Fey and Lil Rel Howery round out the cast.

