Barbra Streisand says Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga-led 'A Star Is Born' remake was a wrong idea

For the 2018 movie, directed by Cooper, Gaga won her maiden Academy Award. The film also received a best picture nomination and grossed USD 436 million worldwide.

Published: 17th August 2021 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Barbra Streisand (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor-singer Barbra Streisand believes the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga-led remake of her 1976 film "A Star Is Born" was a "wrong idea".

In an interview with Australian talk show "The Sunday Project", Streisand said the 2018 remake was too similar to the 1976 film, in which she starred alongside Kris Kristofferson.

"At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyonce, and I thought, that's interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976," she said.

When the interviewer suggested that it may be a compliment to her, Streisand said, "I don't know, but I thought it was the wrong idea. Look, it was a big success. I can't argue with success. But I don't care so much about success as I do originality."

For the 2018 movie, directed by Cooper, Gaga won her maiden Academy Award.

The film also received a best picture nomination and grossed USD 436 million worldwide.

At the time, Streisand had praised the film in an interview with Extra.

"Of course I've seen it. I loved it. I think it's wonderful. She's wonderful," the music icon said.

Cooper had also told Entertainment Weekly, that the team had Streisand's "blessings".

The first "A Star Is Born" movie, with Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, came out in 1937.

A remake was released in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason playing the lead roles.

