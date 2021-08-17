STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scarlett Johansson joins cast of Wes Anderson's next film

Actors Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Adrian Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend and Tilda Swinton are also part of the cast.

Published: 17th August 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is the latest addition to the cast of celebrated filmmaker Wes Anderson's upcoming directorial venture.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson is currently shooting for the film in Spain.

Actors Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Adrian Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend and Tilda Swinton are also part of the cast.

ALSO READ | Scarlett Johansson's talent agency, advocacy organisations condemn Disney's response on 'Black Widow' contract breach lawsuit

The title and plot details of the film are being kept under wraps. Johansson and Anderson have previously worked together on the director's 2018 stop-motion outing "Isle of Dogs".

The filmmaker is also looking forward to the October release of his movie "The French Dispatch", his love letter to journalists, which premiered in Cannes.

