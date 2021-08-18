STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Award-winning British comedian Sean Lock passes away at 58

In recent years, Lock was best known for leading a team on Channel 4 comedy show '8 Out of 10 Cats', hosted by Jimmy Carr.

Published: 18th August 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By ANI

LONDON: Award-winning British comedian Sean Lock, star of '8 Out Of 10 Cats', died from cancer on Wednesday.

As per Variety, the TV star, known for his surreal content was 58 years old when he breathed his last.

"It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family," read a statement from Lock's agency, Off The Kerb Productions.

Remembering his "unique voice", the statement continued, "Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy."

The statement concluded with requesting privacy for his family, "Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time."

In recent years, Lock was best known for leading a team on Channel 4 comedy show '8 Out of 10 Cats', hosted by Jimmy Carr.

He also appeared on shows including 'Have I Got News For You' and the Stephen Fry-hosted 'QI' and co-hosted 'The Big Fat Quiz of the Year' alongside James Corden.

In 2000, Lock won an award for the best live comic at the British Comedy Awards.

British comedians paid tribute to Lock, who has worked alongside comics including David Baddiel, Bill Bailey and Lee Mack.

"It's heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock. He was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family," Bailey wrote on Twitter.

"Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man," Comedian Ricky Gervais tweeted.

Channel 4 also released a statement, "Incredibly sad to learn of the loss of one of our great comedians, Sean Lock. A much-loved part of the C4 family he's played a huge role on the channel for over 2 decades, and we'll miss him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Reportedly, Lock had previously battled skin cancer, which he blamed on his brief former career working on building sites, during which he spent much time in the sun.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sean Lock Sean Lock death
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp