Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana movie 'Spencer' to release in November

'Spencer' will showcase the three days in one of Princess Diana's last Christmas holidays as a member of the House of Windsor at their Sandringham estate.

Published: 18th August 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

First look from the Kristen Stewart-starrer 'Spencer'.

First look from the Kristen Stewart-starrer 'Spencer'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The year's one of the most awaited movies Pablo Larrain's biographical drama - 'Spencer' starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana is coming to theatres this November.

Cinephiles have been on their toes since the first look of Kristen as Diana was unveiled. Now the makers have piqued even more interests of the fans who were eager to watch the 'Twilight' actor play the much-loved royal on-screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Spencer' -- the Venice and Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) title that will see Kristen play Princess Diana-- has gotten an 'awards-season' release date. Neon and Topic Studios has scheduled the feature for November 5.

ALSO READ: Jack Farthing cast as Prince Charles opposite Kristen Stewart in 'Spencer'

The movie will showcase the three days in one of the princess's last Christmas holidays as a member of the House of Windsor at their Sandringham estate.

The description for the movie reads, "Spencer is an imaging of what might have happened during those few fateful days."

On a related note, the weekend was also featured in the latest season of Netflix's 'The Crown', where Emma Corrin played Diana alongside Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles.

Kristen will act in the film opposite 'Poldark' star Jack Farthing who will be portraying Prince Charles. The cast also includes BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris.

Neon and Topic Studios had jointly acquired the US rights to the movie in June 2020. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender. Larrain's last film 'Jackie' earned Natalie Portman the best actor (female) nomination for playing Jackie Kennedy Onassis in the days after JFK's assassination.

'Spencer' is produced by Juan de Dios Larrain for Fabula Films, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film, and Paul Webster for Shoebox Films.

Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Locked Down) penned the screenplay.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, also set for a November 5 release is- Marvel feature 'The Eternals' and Tom Hanks-starring sci-fi movie 'Finch' from Amblin Partners. 

