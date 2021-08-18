STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain's HBO series 'Scenes From a Marriage' to debut in September

The five-episode limited series 'Scenes From a Marriage' explores love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

Published: 18th August 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

'Scenes From A Marriage' is an official adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's classic 1973 miniseries of the same title.

'Scenes From A Marriage' is an official adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's classic 1973 miniseries of the same title. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: HBO's upcoming limited series "Scenes From a Marriage", starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in the lead, will premiere on September 12.

The show is an official adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's classic 1973 miniseries of the same title, HBO said in a press release.

Written and directed by "The Affair" co-creator Hagai Levi, the show will re-examine "the dilemmas probed by the original".

The five-episode limited series explores love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

It follows Mira (Chastain), a confident, ambitious tech executive left unfulfilled by her marriage, and Jonathan (Isaac), a cerebral and accommodating philosophy professor desperate to keep their relationship intact.

Michael Ellenberg's Media Res and Endeavor Content have produced the limited series.

Chastain and Isaac, who previously co-starred in 2014's crime drama "A Most Violent Year", also serve as executive producers alongside Levi, Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Amy Herzog, Daniel Bergman, and M Blair Breard.

"Scenes From a Marriage" will also feature actors Sunita Mani and Corey Stoll in pivotal roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scenes From a Marriage Oscar Isaac Jessica Chastain Ingmar Bergman Scenes From a Marriage HBO limited series
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp