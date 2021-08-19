STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Angela Bassett, Courtney B Vance to back docu-series 'One Thousand Years of Slavery'

The four-part docu-series, set up at Viacom CBS' Smithsonian Channel, will be helmed by BAFTA-winning British-Nigerian director David Olusoga.

Published: 19th August 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Angela Bassett

Hollywood actress Angela Bassett (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Black Panther" star Angela Bassett and "Lovecraft Country" actor Courtney B Vance are set to produce a documentary series titled "One Thousand Years of Slavery".

The four-part docu-series, set up at Viacom CBS' Smithsonian Channel, will be helmed by BAFTA-winning British-Nigerian director David Olusoga.

It will shine a light on the stories of survival and devastation that span across the globe - from Africa to the Caribbean, London to Washington DC, and more.

According to Deadline, actor couple Bassett and Vance will executive produce the series via their Bassett Vance Productions.

Through preserved historical documentation and insight from experts, every story in the show unfolds to chronicle how slavery frames the present and continues to act as a distinct force on the future.

The series features interviews with public figures including Secretary Lonnie G Bunch III, Senator Cory Booker, and actor David Harewood.

Olusoga, who won the BAFTA for the 2015 documentary series "Britain's Forgotten Slave Owners", said slavery is a "really recent" phenomenon.

"It's painfully close to us, and it's no surprise it's still shaping our societies. Our aim is to break away from just seeing the slave trade as a phenomena that exists after the conquest and discovery of the New World, but to look back. It's to set what happened in the New World in context, that it came from somewhere," he added.

"One Thousand Years of Slavery" is produced by Uplands Television for Smithsonian Channel and Channel 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
One Thousand Years of Slavery documentary Angela Bassett Black Panther Lovecraft Country Courtney B Vance David Olusoga BAFTA Viacom CBS Smithsonian Channel Vance Productions
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp