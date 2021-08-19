STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Aniston urges fans to donate for Afghan refugees amid crisis

Published: 19th August 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has been vocal throughout the fight against coronavirus, urging her Instagram followers to wear a mask and get the jab.

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston shared posts to aware people of the process and portal where they can donate for the Afghan crisis. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The battle to stop the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan still continues unabated. Expressing her concerns for the women and other refugees stuck in the crisis, Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston urged fans to donate and help the needy.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 'Friends' alum raised concerns for women's safety amid the crisis. By sharing a few posts, she amplified the resources that can help Afghan girls, women activists, and other refugees.

In her first Instagram Story, Aniston shared Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's article that seeks the need to reach out to Afghan women. Sharing the article, the Emmy award-winning actor wrote, "This is a devastating step backward for women and girls in Afghanistan."

In other stories, Aniston shared posts to aware people of the process and portal where they can donate for the Afghan crisis. Aniston wrote, "Let's get these women and their families out ASAP..."

Several Hollywood celebrities including Bette Midler, Sophia Bush, George Takei, and Rosanna Arquette among others also took to their social media handles to express sorrow for the people of Afghanistan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had earlier also addressed the crisis on their Archewell website, urging their followers to help.

Reacting to the situation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote, "As an international community, it is the decisions we make now -- to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet -- that will prove our humanity."

The statement further read, "We encourage everybody across the Invictus network - and the wider military community - to reach out to each other and offer support for one another."

For the unversed, Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Aniston Afghanistan crisis Afghan refugees Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai Taliban Kabul Afghanistan US
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp