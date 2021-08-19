STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

John Mayer drops music video for new single 'Wild Blue'

Directed by Mathew Miguel Cullen, it follows Mayer dressed in a brown suit and sunglasses -- as he strums his guitar and levitates through clouds, water, space and fields of green.

Published: 19th August 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

john mayer

John Mayer (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter John Mayer recently dropped the music video of 'Wild Blue', his latest release from 'Sob Rock', his eighth studio album.

The hitmaker shared the song's video on his Instagram account. He captioned the post, "The music video for 'Wild Blue" directed by @mathewcullen has just been released... I think you'll like it! The link is in my profile's bio. Give it a look-see."

The music video takes fans through a colourful-psychedelic trance. Directed by Mathew Miguel Cullen, it follows Mayer dressed in a brown suit and sunglasses -- as he strums his guitar and levitates through clouds, water, space and fields of green.

Meanwhile, he sings along to his lyrics: "Oh, wild blue, deeper than I ever knew / Wild blue on a bed of grey / Oh, baby, what a wild blue / I found myself when I lost you."

The guitarist teased the video on Instagram earlier this week and artists flooded the comments section with support. Justin Bieber commented "Trippy," while Demi Lovato commented, "F--- off this is so dope."

The singer's eighth studio album 'Sob Rock' was released in July and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, reported People magazine.

In June, the 43-year-old hitmaker spoke to the Wall Street Journal about 'Last Train Home', which features background vocals by Maren Morris. The 'Slow Dancing in a Burning Room' singer said the record was meant to "bring comfort" following a difficult year.

"I asked myself, 'What music makes me feel like everything's going to be OK?'" he said. "And it's the music I listened to growing up in the '80s. There's a security-blanket aspect about that sound that reminds me of a safer time."

Mayer recently announced a North American tour in support of 'Sob Rock' which kicks off next year.

Beginning in Albany on February 17 and ending in Chicago on April 28, the tour will include stops at New York City's Madison Square Garden (February 20), and two nights at the Forum in Inglewood, California (March 13 and March 15), among others. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Mayer wild blue
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp