Tim Robbins joins Rebecca Ferguson in Apple series 'Wool'

Published: 19th August 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

TIm Robbins

Tim Robbins (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Tim Robbins will feature alongside Rebecca Ferguson in "Wool", a drama series based on American author Hugh Howey's best-selling book trilogy, set at Apple.

According to Variety, the dystopian drama has Graham Yost on board as showrunner.

The 10-episode series is set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep.

There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Robbins is best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed movies like "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Mystic River", which earned him a best supporting actor Oscar.

The 62-year-old actor will star in the series as Bernard, the head of IT for the silo.

Ferguson, who will also serve as executive producer, will portray the role of Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer.

"The Imitation Game" director Morten Tyldum will helm the series and also executive produce alongside Fergurson, Howey, Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack, and Ingrid Escajeda.

AMC Studios is producing.

"Wool" is the third show Yost will be involved with via his overall deal with Apple, joining "Band of Brothers" sequel "Masters of the Air" and "Slow Horses".

