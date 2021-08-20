STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

The English Patient series adaptation in development at BBC

Originally published in 1992, the book follows an unrecognisable burned man, his Canadian Army nurse, a Sikh British Army sapper and a Canadian thief.

Published: 20th August 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the 1996 feature adaptation of 'The English Patient'.

A still from the 1996 feature adaptation of 'The English Patient'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

A small screen adaptation of Michael Ondaatje’s The English Patient is in development at BBC. Hailing from writer Emily Ballou, the drama series will take on a new interpretation of the novel which follows four dissimilar people brought together at an Italian villa during World war II. 

Further, the series will not be a remake of the 1996 feature adaptation. Originally published in 1992, the book follows an unrecognisable burned man — the eponymous patient, presumed to be English — his Canadian Army nurse, a Sikh British Army sapper and a Canadian thief.

Set during the North African and Italian campaigns of the Second World War, the book is told out of sequence and moves back and forth between the patient’s memories before his accident and the current evens at the bomb-damaged Italian monastery.

The series is a co-production between Miramax Television and Paramount Television Studios. Writer Ballou is an Australian-American poet, novelist and screenwriter. 

She was a supervising producer on HBO’s Run and a creative consultant on Steven Knight, Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott’s series Taboo. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBC series The English Patient Emily Ballouu Miramax Television Paramount Television Studios Michael Ondaatje
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp