STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

MCU series 'Armor Wars' featuring War Machine to be written by Yassir Lester

The show reunites Lester and Cheadle as the two currently star in Showtime series "Black Monday".

Published: 21st August 2021 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Don Cheadle

Hollywood actor Don Cheadle (Photo|| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Marvel Studios has hired Yassir Lester to serve as head writer on upcoming series "Armor Wars".

The show has been set up at streaming service Disney Plus and will see actor Don Cheadle reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of James "Rhodey" Rhodes aka War Machine.

The story will focus on Rhodes who must face what happens when Tony Stark's tech falls into the wrong hands, reported Variety.

The show reunites Lester and Cheadle as the two currently star in Showtime series "Black Monday".

Lester also serves as writer and co-executive producer on the series.

His other series writing credits include "Kenan", "Girls" and "The Carmichael Show".

"Armor Wars" was one of three new series Marvel announced last December during its investor's presentation.

Other two were "Ironheart", which will be centred on the brilliant inventor Riri Williams, to be portrayed by actor Dominique Thorne, and "Secret Invasion", starring MCU veteran Samuel L Jackson and "Captain Marvel" actor Ben Mendelsohn.

Marvel Studios has so far released three shows -- "WandaVision", "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Loki".

The studio has four other shows currently in the pipeline -- "Hawkeye", "She-Hulk", "Moon Knight" and "Ms.Marvel".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCU Yassir Lester Armor Wars Marvel Armor Wars Marvel Studios War Machine Don Cheadle r
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp