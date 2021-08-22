'Saturday Night Live' alum Fred Armisen boards HBO Max series 'Our Flag Means Death'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Saturday Night Live" alum Fred Armisen and "9-1-1" actor Samba Schutte have joined the cast of "Our Flag Means Death", the upcoming HBO Max pirate comedy series.

The duo join previously announced members Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, reported Deadline.

The show hails from Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted and David Jenkins, who serves as creator and showrunner.

"Our Flag Means Death" is based loosely on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate.

Waititi, on the other hand, essays the role of Blackbeard, the most feared and revered pirate in history, in the series.

Details about the characters played by Armisen and Schutte, who will star in recurring roles, have not been revealed.

The ensemble cast also includes Ewen Bremner, David Fane, Leslie Jones, Nat Faxon, Nathan Foad, Joel Fry, Leslie Jones, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Rory Kinnear, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill and Vico Ortiz.

"Our Flag Means Death" is executive produced by Waititi, Jenkins, Basch and Halsted.