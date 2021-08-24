STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Succession' coming back with season 3 on HBO in October

Published: 24th August 2021 02:38 PM

A still from season 3 of 'Succession'.

A still from season 3 of 'Succession'. (Photo | YouTube)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The beloved Emmy-winning comedy-drama 'Succession' is returning with season three on HBO in October.

HBO on Monday, August 23, 2021, confirmed that the insanely popular series will return in October. Sharing a photo of Brian Cox's character Logan Roy on Twitter, HBO captioned it as, "October."

Although a specific premiere date was not mentioned.

As per Variety, after production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the third season of 'Succession' began filming in fall 2020 in New York City.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the comedy-drama follows the story of the Roy family as they prepare for the next phase of their media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, amid family patriarch Logan's ailing health.

'Succession' stars Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, and J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman.

Peter Friedman, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, and James Cromwell will be reprising their roles in the third season as well.

Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgard, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasova, and Ella Rumpf are the new addition to the cast for 'Succession' season 3.

Jesse Armstrong, who serves as the showrunner, is also the executive producer of the show along with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Ferrell.

The hit series won seven Emmys for its second season, including one for outstanding drama. 

Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

