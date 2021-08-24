STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Taliban hostage drama 'And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead' to open Zurich Film Festival

The film follows the real life-story of Daniela Widmer, played by Morgane Ferru, and David Och (Sven Schelker), the Swiss couple kidnapped and handed over to the Taliban in 2011.

Published: 24th August 2021 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taliban hostage drama "And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead", directed by Swiss filmmaker Michael Steiner, will be the opening film at the 17th edition of the upcoming Zurich Film Festival (ZFF).

The announcement comes almost over a week after the Taliban, the extremist Islamist organisation, seized power in Afghanistan this month, taking over almost all key towns and cities following the withdrawal of the US forces from the country after two decades.

"And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead" follows the real life-story of Daniela Widmer, played by Morgane Ferru, and David Och (Sven Schelker), the Swiss couple kidnapped and handed over to the Taliban in 2011.

Widmer and Och had travelled from India to Pakistan and were to head to Iran and Turkey.

The duo was held captive by the Taliban from July 2011 to March 2012.

They were abducted by gunmen on July 1 from Loralai district of Balochistan.

"Michael Steiner understands auteur cinema with great audience appeal like no other Swiss director. His new movie, his strongest to date, demonstrates international stature. The film reminds me of Kathryn Bigelow's thriller 'ZERO DARK THIRTY' about the hunt for Osama bin Laden," Christian Jungen, artistic director of the festival, said in a statement posted on the movie gala's website.

Steiner, whose horror story "Sennentuntschii" opened the film festival in 2010, said he is excited about the world premiere of "And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead".

"I'm a storyteller and here I wanted to give a personal insight into the fate of the two hostages Daniela Widmer and David Och, so that the audience understands the context," he said.

Widmer and Och will be attending the premiere at the ZFF.

The film is based on a personal report of their experience by the same name, published in 2013 by DuMont Buchverlag.

The film has been shot in various locations across India, Spain and Switzerland.

The Zurich Film Festival is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead Michael Steiner 17th Zurich Film Festival Zero Dark Thirty Daniela Widmer David Och
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp