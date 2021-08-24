STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Walking Dead' star Samantha Morton joins cast of 'She Said'

'She Said' is a film based on journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's investigative report that unveiled the sexual assault and harassment perpetrated by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Published: 24th August 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

British actress Carey Mulligan (Photo | AP)

British actress Carey Mulligan will play the role of Megan Twohey in 'She Said'. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Samantha Morton, who recently appeared in 'The Walking Dead', has joined the cast of 'She Said', a film based on the investigation into sexual assault and harassment perpetrated by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Morton will play Zelda Perkins, a former assistant to Weinstein who endured his abuse and later found herself bound by constricting NDAs.

Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment are producing the upcoming project that is already shooting in New York.

Actors Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are starring as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the journalists behind the landmark 2017 expose which helped detail the years of abuse, brought down Weinstein, and helped usher in the #MeToo movement.

The film is based on Kantor and Twohey's subsequent bestseller 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement'.

Also in the cast are Patricia Clarkson, portraying the Times' investigations department editor, and Andre Braugher, who will play the paper's executive editor Dean Baquet.

The forthcoming film is directed by Maria Schrader, an Emmy winner for her work on the Netflix series 'Unorthodox', from a script by Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

Megan Ellison will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Naegle. Oscar winners Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B. Universal's Vice President of Production Lexi Barta will oversee the project for the studio.

Morton, a two-time Oscar nominee, recently completed shooting 'The Whale', Darren Aronofsky's drama that also stars Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink, and is currently in production as a lead in 'The Serpent Queen', a period drama set in 16th century France, for Starz. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samantha Morton The Walking Dead She Said film Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment Annapurna Pictures Plan B Entertainment Carey Mulligan Zoe Kazan
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp