Cynthia Erivo to star in 1970s London drama series 'Steel'

By Express News Service

Genius: Aretha Franklin-fame Cynthia Erivo is set to play the lead and executive produce Steel, a thriller drama set in 1970s London. The show is produced by MRC Television and Civic Center Media, the indie studio’s venture with United Talent Agency.

Francis Lawrence, famous for The Hunger Games franchise, will direct the series which is penned by Adam Gyngell and Fred Fernandez Armesto. Matt Charman, whose credits include The Mothership and Bridge of Spies, will also executive produce the show.

Steel is inspired by the life of Armesto’s grandmother and her career as a secret arms dealer for the British government. It follows Madeline Crowe, played by Erivo, a wildly ambitious arms dealer in a dangerous profession dominated by men.

Solome Williams is also executive producing the show with Erivo via their banner Edith’s Daughter; Charman via his Binocular shingle, Lawrence and Cameron MacConomy; as well as Gyngell and Armesto.