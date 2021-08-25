'Don’t Breathe 2' to release on September 17

By Express News Service

Don’t Breathe 2, the sequel to the hit 2016 horror thriller, will release in India on September 17, the film’s distributor, Sony Pictures India, announced.

Set years after the events of the first film, the sequel sees the return of Norman Nordstrom, a visually impaired military veteran played by Stephen Lang, who has to tackle a group of ruffians when they invade his home, where he is living with a young orphan girl.

Directed by Rodo Sayagues, who was one of the writers of the original, Don’t Breathe 2 was released in the USA earlier this month to mixed critical reception.

The film, however, was received well at the box office. Fede Alvarez, who directed the 2016 film, has co-written the second part with Sayagues, while also co-producing it with Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi. Don’t Breath 2 also stars Brendan Sexton III and Madelyn Grace.

The film has been produced by Screen Gems, Bad Hombre, Stage 6 Films, and Ghost House Pictures.



