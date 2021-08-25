Matrix 4 titled The Matrix Resurrections

By Express News Service

The fourth film in The Matrix franchise has been titled The Matrix Resurrections. Warner Bros, the studio behind the science fiction action film, has announced the title along with an exclusive first look teaser at the ongoing CinemaCon 2021 in Las Vegas.

It is yet to be announced when the trailer will premiere online.

The Matrix Resurrections will see the return for the original cast members including Keanu Reeves, who will be reprising his iconic role of Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays Trinity, and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niobe. New additions to the cast include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci, and Neil Patrick Harris, to name a few. Plot details related to the highly anticipated sci-fi film are currently kept under tight wraps.

Lana Wachowski will be returning to direct, having also co-written the script with David Mitchell, and Aleksander Hemon. Wachowski is also co-producing the film with Grant Hill and James McTeigue. The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to release on December 22 this year.