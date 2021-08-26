STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Masked Singer', Beyonce's 'Black Is King' among juried Emmy Award winners

The Primetime Emmy Awards will follow on September 19, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer with a limited in-person audience in downtown Los Angeles.

Published: 26th August 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (File photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: While the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards are still a few weeks away, the trophies have already begun rolling out for some of the past year's biggest shows.

Beyonce's 'Black is King', 'The Masked Singer', 'The Simpsons' and 'Love, Death and Robots' are among early winners for this year's Emmy Awards, as the Television Academy announced juried category honourees in the fields of animation, costume, interactive programming and motion design, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Juried categories are decided by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry being awarded an Emmy. There are no nominees but a one-step evaluation and voting procedure with open discussions of each piece of work.

Outstanding individual achievement in animation was awarded to 'Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal' (David Krentz, storyboard artist); 'The Simpsons' (Nik Ranieri, lead character layout artist); and four recognitions for Netflix's 'Love, Death + Robots' (Robert Valley, production designer; Patricio Betteo, background artist; Dan Gill, stop motion animator; Laurent Nicolas, character designer).

Costumes for a variety, nonfiction or reality program went to 'Black is King' (Zerina Akers, costume designer; Timothy White, costume supervisor); 'The Masked Singer' (Marina Toybina, costume designer; Grainne O'Sullivan, costume supervisor; Gabrielle Letamendi, assistant costume designer; Lucia Maldonado, assistant costume designer); and 'Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular' (Ariyela Wald-Cohain, costume designer; Patty Malkin, costume supervisor; Erica Schwartz, assistant costume supervisor).

Innovation in interactive programming was given to Apple's 'For All Mankind', and motion design went to 'Calls', also from the tech giant.

The juried awards will be presented at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which take place in Los Angeles on September 11 and 12. An edited presentation of the ceremonies will be broadcast on FXX on September 18.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will follow on September 19, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer with a limited in-person audience in downtown Los Angeles. 

