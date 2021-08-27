STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr to lead 'The Lion King' prequel from Barry Jenkins 

The logline is being kept under wraps, but it is expected that the film will further explore the mythology of the characters, including Mufasa's origin story.

Published: 27th August 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from Lion King | Youtube

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Filmmaker Barry Jenkins has roped in actor Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr for two major roles in his upcoming prequel movie to "The Lion King".

The Oscar-winning director will direct the new project from a script by Jeff Nathanson, who had also worked on the Jon Favreau-directed 2019 live-action movie, which was a remake of the 1994 animated classic, reported Deadline.

The logline is being kept under wraps, but it is expected that the film will further explore the mythology of the characters, including Mufasa's origin story.

Pierre, who recently worked with Jenkins on the historical TV series "The Underground Railroad", will voice Mufasa, a role that was earlier played by veteran actor James Earl Jones in both the 1994 and 2019 films.

Harrison Jr, best known for starring in filmmaker Trey Edward Shults' drama "Waves", will portray Scar, whose birth-name is Taka.

The untitled prequel will continue with the photorealistic animation technology that Favreau used for the live-action remake.

Voice starring Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala, the 2019 film was a massive hit for the studio.

Pierre was most recently seen in M Night Shyamalan's "Old" and Jenkins' Amazon series "The Underground Railroad".

Harrison Jr will next star in filmmaker Joe Wright's "Cyrano".

He is also playing the late singer-songwriter BB King in upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, being helmed by Baz Luhrmann.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Lion King The Lion King prequel Barry Jenkins Aaron Pierre Kelvin Harrison Kelvin Harrison Jr Mufasa
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp